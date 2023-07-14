Pakistan to take part in CIS Games in Belarus

Pakistan has received an invitation to participate in the CIS Games in Belarus.

The Games will be held from August 4 to 14.

Pakistan will be sending a 20-member contingent to the Games.

Pakistan has received an official invitation to take part in the upcoming Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS)/Non-CIS Countries Games, which will be held in Belarus from August 4 to 14.

The invitation was presented to Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari, the Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), by Belarusian Ambassador to Pakistan H.E Andrei Metelitsa during a meeting at the minister’s office. In attendance were Federal Secretary Ahmad Hanif Orakzai and Pakistan Sports Board Director General Shoaib Khoso.

Pakistan will be sending a 20-member contingent to the Games, with two spots allocated for Karate, swimming, boxing, and wrestling respectively. The contingent will comprise team officials, coaches, and contingent officials.

The CIS Games have gained renown for their emphasis on sportsmanship and solidarity, serving as a significant platform for athletes from participating countries to showcase their skills and foster friendly competition.

Mazari expressed heartfelt gratitude to the ambassador for extending the official invitation to Pakistan, recognizing the importance of such events in promoting goodwill and providing Pakistani athletes with an international platform.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to nurturing sportsmanship and cultivating talent, highlighting the government’s dedication to developing robust sports infrastructure in order to support the aspirations of Pakistani athletes.

During the meeting, the minister also shared key information about Pakistan’s renowned sports and its hierarchical structure. He informed the ambassador that a 20-member team from Pakistan will participate in boxing, swimming, karate, and wrestling at the upcoming CIS Games in Belarus.

The discussion expanded beyond the scope of the CIS Games, delving into broader avenues of cooperation between the two countries. Both sides expressed their desire to explore opportunities for collaboration in various sports, including football, hockey, wrestling, and tennis.

They emphasized the importance of fostering knowledge sharing, organizing coaching programs, and facilitating exchange programs to enhance the technical capabilities of athletes and coaches from Pakistan and Belarus.

