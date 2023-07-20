Pakistan Triumphs in Galle: Shakeel’s Double Century Leads to Victory

Babar Azam scores 24 runs before being dismissed by Jayasuriya.

Imam-ul-Haq’s unbeaten 50 runs contributes to the successful run-chase.

Pakistan takes a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

In the first Test in Galle, Pakistan secured a four-wicket victory over Sri Lanka, taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. The key factor in their triumph was Saud Shakeel’s outstanding double century during the first innings. When Pakistan resumed their run-chase of 131 runs at 48-3, Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq were at the crease.

Azam contributed 24 runs off 28 balls, featuring five fours, before being dismissed by Prabath Jayasuriya, who trapped him in front of the stumps. Saud Shakeel, though brilliant in the first innings, couldn’t maintain his presence till the end in the second innings, getting out after scoring 30 runs in 38 balls. However, Imam-ul-Haq played impressively, remaining unbeaten on 50 runs, including four fours and a six.

In the thrilling Test match, Pakistan’s batting prowess, especially Saud Shakeel’s exceptional performance in the first innings, proved crucial in securing their victory. Despite facing some challenges in the second innings, Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq showcased their skills and determination to lead their team to success. Pakistan’s win in the first Test set the stage for an exciting climax in the two-match series against Sri Lanka.

In the final session, Jayasuriya's effective bowling resulted in two top-order dismissals for Pakistan, removing Abdullah Shafique (8) and Shan Masood (7). Nightwatchman Nauman Ali's risky attempt at a second run led to him being run out. Sri Lanka managed to score 279 in their second innings on day four, setting a target of 131 runs for Pakistan to secure victory. The key bowlers for Pakistan were Abrar Ahmed and Nauman Ali, both claiming three wickets each, while Shaheen Afridi and Agha Salman took two wickets each. Dhananjaya de Silva was once again the top scorer for the home side, achieving 82 runs. Saud Shakeel's remarkable double century in the first Test played a crucial role in Pakistan's 149-run lead against Sri Lanka in the rain-affected opening match. In the end, Agha Salman's swift six on the first ball he faced helped Pakistan secure victory. After a frustrating ninth-wicket stand of 94 between Shakeel, who remained unbeaten on 208, and Naseem Shah, who hit six off 78 balls, the visitors were bowled out for 461 in the last session of day three. Spinner Ramesh Mendis finished with five wickets, although Shakeel worked with the tailenders, including a 52-run seventh-wicket stand with Nauman Ali, who scored 25. But it was his 177-run partnership with Agha Salman, who scored 83, that got Pakistan back into the game after they had fallen to 101-5 in response to Sri Lanka's 312.