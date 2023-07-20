Sam Kerr’s Setback: Australia’s World Cup Journey

Sam Kerr ruled out of first two Women’s World Cup games due to calf injury.

She will miss matches against Republic of Ireland and Nigeria.

Hopeful of recovering for final Group B match against Canada.

Australia’s captain, Sam Kerr, has been ruled out of the first two Women’s World Cup games due to a calf injury sustained during training. The 29-year-old, who holds Australia’s all-time scoring record, will miss the co-hosts’ opening Group B match against the Republic of Ireland at Stadium Australia and also the match against Nigeria on July 27. Kerr is hopeful of recovering in time for Australia’s final Group B match against Canada on July 31.

The Chelsea forward took to Instagram to share the news, expressing her disappointment at missing the games but expressing her excitement to be part of the team’s journey. She assured fans that the injury wouldn’t distract the team from achieving their goals in the tournament.

The Australia team’s Twitter account also confirmed Kerr’s unavailability for the next two matches and mentioned that the Matildas’ medical team would re-assess her following the second group-stage match. In Kerr’s absence, Arsenal defender Steph Catley was appointed as Australia’s captain for the match against the Republic of Ireland.

Despite the setback, the Australian team remained focused on their opening game, aiming to start the tournament on a positive note. In an earlier match, co-hosts New Zealand secured a 1-0 victory against Norway in the second game of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. As the competition unfolds, Australia will be eager to have their star captain back on the field as soon as possible to boost their chances in the tournament.