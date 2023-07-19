Saud Shakeel: First Pakistani to score double ton in SL

Saud Shakeel scored a maiden double ton against Sri Lanka.

He amassed 788 runs in just 11 innings, the most by any Pakistani batter.

Shakeel has a batting average of 98.6 after 1st inning in Galle.

Saud Shakeel, a Pakistani batter who has just played 11 innings in Tests, has made a remarkable start to his career.

The latest feat came after he played a resounding unbeaten 208-run inning against Sri Lanka during the ongoing 1st Test match at the Galle International Stadium.

.@saudshak tumbles records in Galle 👏 A dream start to his career as he has amassed 788 runs at an average of 98.5 🌟#SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/De1S1AFpWT — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 18, 2023

The 27-year-old batter made his international debut for Pakistan in 2021 and earned the cap for Test in 2022 where he began his career against England.

He gave Pakistan solid ground with his impressive knock. With his help, the national side was 149 runs.

Shakeel played an inning of 208 unbeaten which included 19 fours. This was his maiden double ton in his career.

He is the 45th Pakistani player to score a double ton and only the second in the last seven years. The last double ton was scored by Abid Ali against Zimbabwe in 2021, where he played an unbeaten inning of 205.

Shakeel also became the first Pakistani to score 200+ runs in Sri Lanka. He is now the only Pakistani batter to have scored more runs after 11 innings, i.e. 788.

He had a magnificent Test career as he scored 94 in his second inning against England and later accumulated 124 ruins against New Zealand this year. This marked his maiden ton in Tests.

After his fabulous inning against the island nation in Galle, his batting average soared to 98.65, only the second after Sir Don Bradman.

