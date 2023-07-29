Sweden Crush Italy in 5-0 Rout to Advance in World Cup

Advertisement Sweden thrashed Italy 5-0 in FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Amanda Ilestedt scored two goals and Fridolina Rolfo and Stina Blackstenius scored one goal each.

Italy still have a chance to advance to the last 16 by avoiding defeat in their final group match.

Sweden demonstrated their exceptional abilities with an impressive three-goal surge just before halftime, leading them to a resounding 5-0 victory over Italy.

This not only secured their place in the FIFA Women’s World Cup knockout stage but also granted them the luxury of a match to spare.



The standout performer was Amanda Ilestedt, who scored two goals in quick succession. Her first came in the 39th minute when she skillfully headed home to Jonna Andersson’s corner.

The floodgates then opened as Fridolina Rolfo and Stina Blackstenius added two more goals within seven minutes, leaving Italy stunned.

Ilestedt continued her remarkable form shortly after halftime, scoring her third goal of the tournament. The match was completely one-sided as substitute Rebecka Blomqvist confidently sealed the victory in stoppage time.

Italy began the game with possession dominance but struggled to handle Sweden’s aerial threat during corner kicks, resulting in their worst defeat in a World Cup match, courtesy of the 2003 runners-up.

Despite Italy’s early pressure, Sweden gradually found their rhythm, and Ilestedt’s first goal opened the floodgates for their attacking prowess.

Rolfo capitalized on another corner just five minutes later, cleverly flicking the ball into the net with her knee, leaving the Italian defense in disarray.



The third goal came in first-half stoppage time when Johanna Kaneryd made an impressive run down the right flank and delivered a precise cross to Blackstenius, who calmly finished from the middle.

Ilestedt replicated her earlier success in the 50th minute, scoring another header off a corner from Andersson, just like her first goal.

Italy had their chances to pull one back, with Sofia Cantore missing opportunities in the 60th and 65th minutes, while Valentina Giacinti squandered a great opportunity in the 87th, sending her shot soaring over the bar from the center of the box.

The final blow came in the dying moments of the match when Blomqvist outpaced the Italian defenders and expertly buried the ball into the bottom left corner of the net.

Although this defeat dealt a heavy blow to Italy’s confidence, they still have a chance to advance to the last 16 by avoiding defeat in their final Group G fixture against South Africa on Wednesday.