Ashes run-out leaves Broad scratching his head

England's George Ealham almost ran out Australia's Steve Smith.

Stuart Broad was confused by the decision.

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) clarified the rules on Twitter.

In the final Test match at The Oval, there was an interesting incident involving England fast bowler Stuart Broad and a TV umpire’s decision in favor of Australia’s Steve Smith.

Additionally, George Ealham, son of former England cricketer Mark Ealham, made a swift and accurate throw from the boundary, almost running out Smith as he attempted a risky second run.

This brought back memories of a similar incident from the 2005 Ashes series, where Gary Pratt famously ran out Ricky Ponting.

Upon close examination of the replays, it was revealed that England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow unintentionally dislodged a bail just before gathering the ball, which ultimately led to Smith being declared not out by TV umpire Nitin Menon, and he returned to the crease.

In response to this incident, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the authority responsible for cricket’s rules, posted a clarification on the rules through their social media channels.

Stuart Broad, who took 2-49 in the match, expressed his confusion and amusement over the situation.