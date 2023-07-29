Ashes run-out leaves Broad scratching his head

Pakistan defeats Turkmenistan to keep Billie Jean King Cup spot
In the final Test match at The Oval, there was an interesting incident involving England fast bowler Stuart Broad and a TV umpire’s decision in favor of Australia’s Steve Smith.
Additionally, George Ealham, son of former England cricketer Mark Ealham, made a swift and accurate throw from the boundary, almost running out Smith as he attempted a risky second run.
This brought back memories of a similar incident from the 2005 Ashes series, where Gary Pratt famously ran out Ricky Ponting.
Upon close examination of the replays, it was revealed that England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow unintentionally dislodged a bail just before gathering the ball, which ultimately led to Smith being declared not out by TV umpire Nitin Menon, and he returned to the crease.
In response to this incident, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the authority responsible for cricket’s rules, posted a clarification on the rules through their social media channels.
Stuart Broad, who took 2-49 in the match, expressed his confusion and amusement over the situation.
“I honestly don’t know the rules,” he said. “I think there was enough grey area to give that not out.
“What are the rules? Was it the right decision? It looked sort of benefit-of-the-doubt-type stuff.
“First angle I saw I thought ‘out’ and the side angle looked like the bail was probably dislodged.”
After the second day of play, Australia managed to reach a total of 295 runs, with Steve Smith contributing 71 runs to the team’s score.
This left them with a lead of 12 runs over England’s first-innings total of 283.
Australia’s star batsman admitted that at first, he believed he might be out, but upon viewing a second angle of the incident, he became uncertain about the decision.
When questioned, he was asked whether he was aware of the rules.
“Don’t the bails have to come out off the stumps, out of the grooves or something as far as I know?” Smith replied.
“But you’ve just got to go off the umpire and what he says and fortunately for me he said ‘not out’.”
The MCC said in its post: “The wicket is broken when at least one bail is completely removed from the top of the stumps, or one or more stumps is removed from the ground.
“Tom Smith’s Cricket Umpiring and Scoring, MCC’s official interpretation of the laws of cricket, adds: “For dismissal — a bail has been removed at the moment that both ends of it leave their grooves.”
England finds themselves trailing 2-1 in the series after the rain-affected draw at Old Trafford.
To level the series, they must secure a victory in this match.
On the other hand, holders Australia, aiming for their first Ashes series win in England since 2001, have already ensured that they will retain the urn.
