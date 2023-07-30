Zim Afro T10: Durban Qalandars win inaugural season after remarkable victory against Johannesburg Buffalos

Durban Qalandars won the Zim Afro T10 league on Saturday in Harare.

Durban Qalandars (DQ) won the Zim Afro T10 league on Saturday in Harare after shockingly defeating Johannesburg Buffalos (JB) by eight wickets.

As they chased 128 runs in 10 overs, Qalandars won this extraordinary match because of an all-around effort from their hitters.

Hazratullah Zazai, an aggressive batter for Afghanistan, led his team in scoring with a total of 43 off just 22 balls, including one four and four sixes.

Andre Fletcher helped the team win the pursuit by scoring 29 points off just 11 deliveries while hitting five extra-pointers.

Asif Ali, a powerful batsman for Pakistan, hit back-to-back sixes off Zimbabwe’s Blessing Muzarbani to score 21 runs off only nine deliveries, hammering the bowler for 40 runs in just two overs.

Usman Shanwari, a pacer from Pakistan, was the only bowler who bowled quite well, allowing only 15 runs in two overs but also taking two significant wickets of Fletcher and Tim Seifert.

JB was unable to perform as well as they did yesterday while batting first. Mohammad Hafeez of Pakistan got 32 runs off just 13 balls while hitting six boundaries at a strike rate of 246.15, but he was dismissed by George Linde.

Tom Banton also contributed significantly, scoring 37 off 17 pitches, but that was all.

Yousuf Pathan, who scored 80 runs in just 26 balls against the same opposition on Friday (July 28), could only muster 25 runs in just 14 balls.

Buffaloes scored 127 runs in 10 overs, which Qalandars easily chased down.

