Arshad Nadeem gears up to make strong comeback at 2023 World Athletics Championship

Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem, who won gold in the Commonwealth Games, plans to make a good comeback at the 2023 World Athletics Championship following a knee injury sustained in 2021.

Arshad is now getting ready for the international competition, which will take place in Hungary from August 25 to 27.

Nadeem revealed to Geo News that he has recovered well from the injury while speaking to them outside of his training session at the Punjab Stadium in Lahore.

“I have completely recovered from the knee injury,” Arshad said. “Unfortunately, I missed the Asian championship due to injury. But, I have started full-fledged training now and looking forward to winning medals in the upcoming events,” he added.

Nadeem will compete at the Asian Games, which begin on September 23 in Hangzhou, China, after the World Athletics Championship.

The national champion is also planning to attend the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

“My target is next year’s Olympics. I want to get ready for the Olympics once again. Government has provided me facilities but it could be improved to match the international standard,” he highlighted.

“My Indian counterpart Neeraj Chopra gets much better facilities than me. That’s the difference between us,” he concluded.

Arshad had a knee injury during the 34th National Games, it is important to highlight.

Akram Sahi, the president of the Athletics Federation of Pakistan, reported that Nadeem had hurt his right knee. Last year, the javelin thrower had surgery on his left knee.

Arshad was coerced into competing in the National Games, where he won a gold medal, according to Sahi, who also accused WAPDA.

