Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Team in Sri Lanka for Cricket Match

Less than 15 hours after their Asia Cup 2023 opener against Nepal, the Pakistan cricket team arrived in Sri Lanka on Thursday, gearing up for their match against India on September 2 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.

Having landed at Colombo’s airport, the team journeyed to Kandy by bus. The players are set to rest today before resuming their practice sessions ahead of the highly anticipated match.

Although Pakistan is the host of the Asian event, the majority of matches are being held in Sri Lanka due to security concerns that led the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to decline participation.

In their recent clash against Nepal on Wednesday, Pakistan’s team displayed dominance across all aspects of the game, securing a convincing 238-run victory. Shadab Khan stood out with four wickets for a mere 27 runs, instrumental in the team’s comprehensive triumph as Nepal was dismissed for 104 runs.

The match’s second innings featured standout performances, including Mohammad Rizwan’s remarkable wicketkeeping and Fakhar Zaman’s exceptional catch.

In the opening over, Shaheen Shah Afridi showcased his prowess by taking two Nepali batters out.

During their batting turn, Pakistan set a formidable total of 342-6 in 50 overs after opting to bat first upon winning the toss. Captain Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed shone with splendid centuries.

Ahmed remained unbeaten with 109 runs from 71 balls, including 11 fours and four sixes. Meanwhile, Azam’s innings came to an end at 151 runs from 131 balls, comprising 14 fours and four sixes.

Azam’s performance broke a record, as he became the fastest player to reach 19 ODI centuries, accomplishing this feat in just 102 innings, surpassing Hashim Amla’s 104 innings.

Azam’s contribution was pivotal after Pakistan faced an early setback with a score of 25-2 following the dismissals of Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq.

Azam formed a crucial 86-run partnership with Mohammad Rizwan before Rizwan was run out in an unusual manner, having contributed 44 runs from 50 balls.

Subsequently, Salman Agha entered the crease but was quickly dismissed after scoring a mere five runs.

