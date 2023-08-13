Harry Kane joins Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane has joined Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur.

Kane was the all-time leading scorer for Tottenham.

Kane made his Bayern debut in the German Super Cup.

As he joined German club Bayern Munich on Saturday, England captain Harry Kane said it was the perfect time for him to leave Tottenham Hotspur after 19 years with the organization.

Tottenham’s all-time leading scorer announced his departure from the team in a video posted on Facebook, Instagram, and “X” (formerly known as Twitter): “I wanted to be the first to tell you Tottenham fans that I’ll be leaving the club today … This is a thank you to all my teammates over the years, all my coaches, all the managers … and most importantly a thank you to you, the Tottenham fans … I’ve given everything that I possibly could to make you proud.”

The 30-year-old explained why he chose to leave the club just one day before Tottenham’s opening Premier League match of the year: “I felt like this was the time to leave, I didn’t want to go into the season with a lot of unresolved future talk.”

As soon as the video was made public, Tottenham announced on its official account on “X” that it had achieved a deal with Bayern for Kane to play in Bavaria.

With 280 goals in 435 appearances across all competitions, Kane leaves Tottenham as the club’s all-time leading scorer after surpassing Jimmy Greaves’ previous record of 266 goals last season. Kane has signed a four-year contract with Bayern. With only 84 appearances for the England national team, Kane, 30, has already scored 58 goals.

“We sought over a long period of time to engage Harry and his representatives in several forms of contract extension, both short and long term,” Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy told the club’s website.

“Harry was clear, however, that he wanted a fresh challenge and would not be signing a new contract this summer. We have reluctantly, therefore, agreed to his transfer.

“I should like to thank Harry for everything he’s done for us, all the memories, all the records – we wish him and his family all the best for the future,” added Levy.

“It goes without saying, he’s always welcome back. He’s a much loved and valued member of the Spurs family, forever in our history.”

Despite all of his goals for Tottenham, Kane failed to bring home a trophy.

“I’m very happy to be a part of FC Bayern now. Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and I’ve always said that I want to compete and prove myself at the highest level during my career. This club is defined by its winning mentality – it feels very good to be here,” Kane told the Bundesliga club’s website.

The pursuit of Kane, according to Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen, had been a “long process.”

“He is a perfect fit for us and the club’s DNA in terms of both football and character,” Dreesen told the Bayern website.

“World-class centre forwards have always been an important factor when FC Bayern has celebrated its greatest triumphs, and we’re convinced that Harry Kane will continue this success story.”

Kane made his Bayern debut on Saturday after substituting for RB Leipzig in the German Super Cup second half. After Dani Olmo scored a hat-trick, the Munich club was soundly defeated 3-0.

