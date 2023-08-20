Hasan Ali Celebrates Fourth Anniversary with Wife

Expresses gratitude for Samyah’s support on good and bad days.

The couple got married on August 20, 2019, in Dubai.

They welcomed their daughter, Helena Hasan Ali, in 2021.

Pakistani fast bowler Hasan Ali marked his fourth wedding anniversary with his wife Samyah on Sunday. Hasan commemorated the occasion by sharing a video on Instagram featuring cherished snapshots from significant moments in their marital journey, including his recent birthday. Accompanying the video was a heartfelt caption expressing gratitude and love for his partner.

On this special day, the 29-year-old cricketer conveyed his best wishes to his “better half” and thanked her for being a steadfast supporter through both good and challenging times. He expressed optimism for many more years together in their journey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hassan Ali (@ha55an_ali)

Hailing from Haryana, India, Samyah met Hasan Ali in 2018 through mutual connections in Dubai. A year later, they solemnized their relationship. With an engineering background from England, she resided in Dubai with her parents and had family ties in New Delhi as well.

Hailing from Haryana, India, Samyah met Hasan Ali in 2018 through mutual connections in Dubai. A year later, they solemnized their relationship. With an engineering background from England, she resided in Dubai with her parents and had family ties in New Delhi as well.

Samyah’s presence is notable in various social gatherings among the Pakistani cricket community and significant cricket events. Her active participation was evident during the wedding celebrations of Pakistani cricketer Shadab Khan, who shares a close friendship with Hasan Ali.

The fourth wedding anniversary celebration is a reminder of the love and companionship shared by Hasan Ali and Samyah, highlighting the significant milestones they have journeyed through together.

