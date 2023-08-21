Individual Award Winners of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

Historic win for Spain, their first World Cup championship.

Olga Carmona’s goal in the 29th minute seals victory for Spain.

Spain’s Aitana Bonmati wins Golden Ball for best player.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 has reached its conclusion, with Spain emerging as the champions after defeating England 1-0 in the final held at Stadium Australia on Sunday.

In a historic victory, La Roja secured their first-ever World Cup title, becoming the fifth team to achieve this honor. Previously, the winners included USA (4 titles), Germany (2), Norway (1), and Japan (1). Prior to this tournament, Spain had only secured a single victory in World Cup matches. The pivotal moment of the final arrived in the 29th minute of the first half, as Olga Carmona scored the sole goal of the match, etching her name into the annals of history.

Alongside the World Cup, four individual awards were presented to players who showcased exceptional performances throughout the month-long mega event.

Spain’s Aitana Bonmati claimed the Golden Ball, signifying her as the best player in the tournament. With three goals and two assists, Bonmati played a pivotal role in contributing to her team’s five goals, a key factor in Spain’s championship triumph.

Japan’s Hinata Miyazawa secured the Golden Boot, having netted the most goals in the tournament with a total of five. Despite her team’s quarter-final exit, her impressive goal-scoring performance earned her this distinction.

Salma Parallvelo, Spain’s standout player in the quarter-finals and semi-finals, was awarded the FIFA Best Young Player award. At just 19 years old, Parallvelo’s remarkable contributions in critical matches guided her team to the final.

England’s Mary Earps received the Golden Glove award for her exceptional performance, particularly in the final where she made four crucial saves, keeping the match competitive until the very end. She achieved three clean sheets throughout the tournament.

The Women’s World Cup 2023 witnessed remarkable attendance figures, with almost two million fans attending matches across nine host cities. The final match alone drew a crowd of 75,784, contributing to the impressive overall tally.

It’s worth noting that during the previous Women’s World Cup in France four years ago, over 1.1 million fans attended matches, averaging a crowd of 21,756 for the 52 matches. This year’s event has clearly demonstrated the growing enthusiasm and support for women’s football on a global scale.