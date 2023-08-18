Kyle Jamieson in line for World Cup selection after T20I return

Kyle Jamieson made a successful return from injury.

Jamieson took one wicket and showed good signs of his fitness.

Jamieson is a bowler who can excel in all three formats.

Advertisement

Tall and swift Kyle Jamieson made a successful comeback from injury as New Zealand won the opening T20I of their white-ball tour of the UAE.

Jamieson is seeking to prove his health ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India in October and November, and the right-armer showed some good indications with a wicket as New Zealand defeated the UAE by 19 runs in Dubai.

Jamieson’s first international encounter since June 2022, when he suffered a prolonged back problem that necessitated surgery at the start of the year.

New Zealand will be hoping Jamieson is available for selection for the World Cup, since the Kiwis have a formidable line-up of pace bowlers, including seasoned campaigners Trent Boult, Tim Southee, and Lockie Ferguson.

Southee was the star for New Zealand against the UAE, with the veteran right-armer claiming a five-wicket haul to help his side win.

Jamieson has only made 33 international appearances for New Zealand, but he is regarded as a bowler who can excel in all three formats.

Advertisement

The tall bowler demonstrated his ability when he was named Player of the Match in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship Final against India in 2021.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Australian legend Mike Hussey names players who must fire for World Cup win Mike Hussey believes Australia has a good chance of winning the World...