Pakistan announces 15-man squad for Asian Games

Qasim Akram will captain the team.

The squad includes 8 players who have previously represented Pakistan.

Shaheens will enter the competition from the quarter-finals stage.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled the roster for the Shaheens cricket squad, which will compete in the upcoming Asian Games.

Qasim Akram has been designated as the leader of the Pakistan Shaheens for the 19th Asian Games, which are scheduled to be hosted in Hangzhou, China. The competition will adhere to a T20 format and is slated to occur from September 28 to October 7.

Qasim boasts a record of 20 first-class matches and 40 T20 matches, and he previously led the Pakistan U19 team in the ICC U19 World Cup in 2022.

Within the 15-member selection, there are eight players who have previously represented the Pakistan men’s team at the international stage.

Among the players with international experience are Aamir Jamal (with 2 T20Is), Arshad Iqbal (with 1 T20I), Asif Ali (with 21 ODIs and 55 T20Is), Haider Ali (with 2 ODIs and 33 T20Is), Khushdil Shah (with 10 ODIs and 24 T20Is), Mohammad Hasnain (with 9 ODIs and 27 T20Is), Shahnawaz Dahani (with 2 ODIs and 11 T20Is), and Usman Qadir (with 1 ODI and 23 T20Is).

In accordance with the tournament regulations, the Shaheens will enter the competition from the quarter-finals stage, set to transpire on October 3 and 4. The semi-finals are scheduled for October 6, while the ultimate showdown will unfold on October 7. The contest for the Bronze medal is also slated for Saturday, October 7.

The Pakistan men’s team previously secured a bronze medal during their inaugural and sole appearance in the Asian Games held in Guangzhou, China, back in 2010.

Pakistan Shaheens squad:

Qasim Akram (captain), Omair Bin Yousuf (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal, Arafat Minhas, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mirza Tahir Baig, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), Rohail Nazir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sufiyan Muqeem and Usman Qadir

Non-traveling reserves:

Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Muhammad Irfan Khan Niazi and Mubasir Khan

Player Support Personnel:

Shahid Aslam (head coach-cum-manager), Umar Rasheed (bowling coach), Hanif Malik (batting and fielding coach) and Hafiz Naeem ul Rasool (physiotherapist)

