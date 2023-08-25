Stephen Strasburg announces his retirement after 13-year long career

Stephen Strasburg has reportedly announced his retirement.

He has made just eight starts over the past three seasons.

He led the National League in strikeouts in 2014.

Advertisement

Stephen Strasburg, a prominent pitcher for the Washington Nationals and a key figure in their 2019 Major League Baseball championship victory, has reportedly announced his retirement.

Strasburg, a 35-year-old right-hander from the United States, has faced ongoing injury issues throughout his 13-year career.

He is expected to formally announce his retirement after having made just eight starts over the past three seasons.

Strasburg’s career has been marred by recurring injuries, with his most recent appearance on June 9, 2022, during last year’s Nationals campaign.

His challenges have stemmed from surgery he underwent in 2021 for thoracic outlet syndrome, a condition causing discomfort due to compressed blood vessels or nerves, particularly affecting his shoulder and neck.

An official announcement of his retirement is expected to be made on September 9.

Advertisement

Beginning his journey with tremendous promise, Strasburg secured a bronze medal for the United States during the 2008 Beijing Olympics and was the top pick in the 2009 MLB Draft.

However, his trajectory was met with adversities. A torn ligament after only 12 appearances led to “Tommy John” tendon replacement surgery in his arm, sidelining him until the final weeks of the 2011 season.

Strasburg’s career has witnessed both successes and setbacks. Although he led the National League in strikeouts with a career-best 242 in 2014, injuries continued to hinder him in 2015.

Nevertheless, he signed a seven-year contract extension in 2016. His exceptional performance in 2019 resulted in an 18-6 record, a 3.32 earned-run average, and the title of World Series MVP, playing a pivotal role in Washington’s championship win.

Since signing a substantial seven-year, $245 million contract following the championship, Strasburg’s on-field presence has been limited to just 31 1/3 innings. If he chooses to retire, his career statistics would conclude with a record of 113 wins and 62 losses, 1,723 strikeouts, and a 3.24 earned-run average.

As he approaches retirement, Stephen Strasburg bids farewell to a career marked by his resilience in the face of injuries. His legacy within the MLB remains one of determination and perseverance despite physical challenges.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Wander Franco’s future in MLB uncertain amid investigation Wander Franco is under investigation for an alleged inappropriate relationship. Franco has...