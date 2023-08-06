Women’s World Cup 2023: Spain secures historic quarterfinal spot after impressive 5-1 win over Switzerland

Spain advanced to the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal for the first time.

The Spanish team defeated Switzerland 5-1.

They will face the Netherlands in the quarterfinals.

Spain secured a historic place in the Women’s World Cup quarterfinals with an impressive 5-1 victory over Switzerland. After a previous 4-0 defeat to Japan, Spain bounced back with a thrilling performance in front of a record-breaking crowd of 43,217 in New Zealand.

Aitana Bonmati led the Spanish charge in the action-packed first half, putting them ahead. Switzerland briefly equalized with an own goal by Laia Codina, but Spain quickly regained control with goals from Alba Redondo and Bonmati, taking the score to 3-1. Codina redeemed herself by scoring Spain’s fourth after a scramble in the box.

In the second half, Jennifer Hermoso sealed the victory with a clinical finish, securing her third goal of the tournament. This win made Spain the first team to book a spot in the quarter-finals, where they will face the Netherlands.

After the loss to Japan, Spain’s coach Jorge Vilda made five changes to the starting lineup, which proved successful as the team displayed unity and determination on the field.

Despite pre-tournament issues between Vilda and some senior players, Spain showed remarkable cohesion and determination at the Women’s World Cup, winning three out of four games and proving their ability to compete at the highest level.

On the other hand, Switzerland’s campaign ended after reaching the knockout stage with only one victory in the group phase. Their attack faltered against Spain’s solid defense, managing only one shot on target throughout the match. Despite their disappointment, the Swiss coach, Inka Grings, praised her team’s efforts and resilience during the tournament.

Switzerland can reflect on their journey from the play-off against Wales to qualifying for the Women’s World Cup, but they were ultimately defeated by a dominant Spanish side that proved too strong to overcome.

