World Championship semi-finalist Si Jiahui to lock horns with 1997 World Champion Ken Doherty

Si Jiahui will face Ken Doherty at the BetVictor European Masters.

Mark Williams and Matthew Stevens will play in an all-Welsh clash.

Kyren Wilson will face Scotland’s Dean Young.

Si Jiahui, a semi-finalist in the World Championship, will face off against Ken Doherty, the 1997 World Champion, at the BetVictor European Masters later this month in Nuremberg.

Both players qualified for the tournament after advancing through the July qualifying event in Leicester.

Another exciting match in the tournament will be an all-Welsh clash between Mark Williams and Matthew Stevens. Additionally, Reanne Evans, the 12-time Women’s World Champion, will play against David Gilbert.

The top eight seeds, including Ronnie O’Sullivan and Judd Trump, are yet to play their first-round matches. Their ties have been scheduled for the opening day at the Kia Metropol Arena.

Last season’s champion, Kyren Wilson, will face Scotland’s Dean Young, who qualified through this summer’s Q School, in his first-round match. Wilson won the title by defeating Barry Hawkins 9-3 in the final.

