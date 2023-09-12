Asia Cup 2023: India vs Sri Lanka Live | Super 4 | Match 10

Sri Lanka and India are set to face each other in the Super Fours of the 2023 Asia Cup today, September 12. Below are the live scores for the SL vs IND Asia Cup match, including the updated scorecard, records, playing XIs, and toss updates.

In the previous Super Four match, India convincingly defeated Pakistan by a margin of 228 runs. The game began on September 10 and had to be extended to the reserve day on September 11. This means that India will be playing three consecutive days, and they might consider resting some players to manage their workload ahead of the World Cup. Mohammed Shami may replace Shardul Thakur to provide him with an opportunity.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka is expected to stick with the same lineup. They have won 13 consecutive matches, which is the second-highest streak among all men’s international teams in ODIs. Players like Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama have both scored two fifties in their last two games, while Matheesha Pathirana is the second-highest wicket-taker in the competition, having taken eight wickets in three matches.

SL vs IND, Asia Cup 2023: Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana.