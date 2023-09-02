Asia Cup 2023 Live score: Pakistan vs India Live score | Match 3

The high-octane match between the biggest rivals of the subcontinent, Pakistan and India, will begin today at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele, Sri Lanka from 02:30 pm PST onwards.
Pakistan and India last squared off in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, New Zealand, where the Blue Shirts won by 4 wickets.
Pakistan vs India Asia Cup 2023 Live Score
Catch all the live news and score for the match below;
Asia Cup 2023: India won the toss and elected to bat first
India won the toss and decided to bowl first in the high-octane match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The Men in Green made no changes to their playing XI since their match against Nepal in the tournament opener in Multan. Whereas, this will be Blue Shirts' opening match in the event. Squads Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan (vc), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz,...
Asia Cup 2023: Rain interrupts PAK vs IND match
After winning the toss, India decided to bat first against Pakistan in the third match of the ACC Asia Cup 2023. After 4.2 overs, India had 15 runs before the rain interrupted the game. Yesterday, it was forecasted that there is a 60pc chance of rain. Rain has arrived 😐#AsiaCup2023 #PAKvIND — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 2, 2023
Play resumes as no overs are lost! 🏏#PAKvIND | #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/p3np3ZGUxD
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 2, 2023
What a delivery! Shaheen Shah Afridi gets the better of Rohit Sharma!
IND: 15/1 (5 overs)#AsiaCup2023 #PAKvIND
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 2, 2023
HUGE WICKET! Virat Kohli has to walk back to the pavilion!
Shaheen Shah Afridi has two!
IND: 27/2 (6.3 overs)#AsiaCup2023 #PAKvIND
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 2, 2023
Pulled straight to mid-wicket! India in trouble.
IND: 48/3 (9.5 overs) #AsiaCup2023 #PAKvIND
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 2, 2023
Rain interrupts the play once again!
India are at 51 for the loss of 3 wickets.
