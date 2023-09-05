Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch Sri Lanka vs. Afghanistan Live | Match 6

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan clash on September 5 in the Asia Cup 2023.

Losing big can lead to elimination in this format.

The 2023 Asia Cup is gearing up for a crucial clash on Tuesday, September 5, as Sri Lanka and Afghanistan prepare to battle it out at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium in the tournament’s sixth match. In the context of this tournament format, where a significant loss could spell elimination, the stakes are exceptionally high for Afghanistan. They must secure a victory to remain in the running for Super Four qualification.

Sri Lanka, led by Dasun Shanaka, displayed their mettle in their opening game by clinching a stylish win over Bangladesh, despite missing some key players from their lineup. This impressive performance has put them in a favorable position as they head into their clash with Afghanistan.

However, the challenge facing Afghanistan is substantial. If Sri Lanka sets a target of over 300 runs, Afghanistan will have to successfully chase it down to stay alive in the competition. Alternatively, if Afghanistan manages to post a score of 300 themselves, they must secure a victory by an imposing margin of at least 237 runs to keep their hopes of advancing intact. The match promises high stakes and intense competition as both teams strive to make their mark in this crucial encounter.

Sri Lanka vs. Afghanistan live broadcasting and streaming

This is the only match that is watched by the entire world. Here are the details for the live broadcasting and streaming;

Pakistan

The match will be live broadcasted on PTV Sports and Ten Sports, while viewers can watch the live on their mobile devices on the Tamasha app.

India

The match will be broadcast on Star Sports channels in India. It can be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

Bangladesh

The match between IND vs PAK will be broadcast on Gazi TV in Bangladesh. You can watch the live streaming on Rabbithole and the Toffee app and websites.

United Kingdom

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the battle live on TNT Sport 1 and follow the live stream on the TNT Sports app.

Australia

Fox Sports will broadcast the game in Australia, with live streaming available on the Foxtel and Kayo apps.

Afghanistan

The India-Pakistan clash will be broadcast live on Ariana TV in Afghanistan.

