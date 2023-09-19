England cricket stars reject ECB multi-year contracts, opt for T20 freedom

England cricket stars rejected multi-year ECB contracts.

ECB offered up to eight two-year contracts instead.

Some players prefer year-to-year deals for T20 franchise flexibility.

England cricket stars have rejected multi-year central contracts offered by the ECB, choosing instead to keep their options open for more lucrative T20 franchise deals.

Negotiations have been ongoing ahead of the Cricket World Cup in India from October 5 to November 19. However, discussions hit a snag because the proposed contracts did not include an expected increase in match fees.

The ECB is prepared for players to decline multi-year contracts, as many prefer year-to-year deals, allowing them flexibility for T20 franchise offers.

Initially, the ECB had explored offering multi-year deals to prevent players from prioritizing T20 franchise competitions over white-ball tours.

Due to financial constraints, the ECB postponed plans to raise match fees for male cricketers and instead offered up to eight two-year central contracts to top-performing players. Harry Brook, among others, was identified for longer contracts. This change followed players like Alex Hales, Sam Billings, and Liam Dawson skipping England’s white-ball tour of Bangladesh.

The ECB’s decision on match fees was influenced by offering equal pay to female players, although there’s still a disparity in central contract values, ranging from £100,000 to £800,000.

