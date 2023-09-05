Gabriel Jesus earns first Brazil call-up in over a year

Jesus replaces Antony in Brazil’s squad.

Antony removed due to abuse allegations.

Jesus scored for Arsenal post-injury.

Gabriel Jesus has been called up to the Brazil national squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Peru, replacing Antony from Manchester United.

Antony was removed from the squad due to allegations of abuse made by his ex-girlfriend. Jesus recently made a successful return from a knee injury, scoring as a substitute in Arsenal’s 3-1 victory over Manchester United in the English Premier League.

The 26-year-old hadn’t played for Brazil since the last World Cup in Qatar. The Brazilian federation cited the need to investigate the allegations as the reason for Antony’s exclusion, while Antony himself asserted on social media that the accusations against him are false and expressed his intention to prove his innocence.

Brazil is scheduled to face Bolivia in Belem on Friday and Peru in Lima on September 12.

