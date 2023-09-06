Shaheen Shah Afridi moved up four spots.

Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah both had career-best ratings.

Babar Azam still leads the ODI batters rankings.

Advertisement

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah, three of Pakistan’s top fast bowlers, saw an increase in their one-day international (ODI) rankings from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Due to his six wickets from Pakistan’s first two matches of the 2023 Asia Cup, pace king Afridi rose four spots to fifth overall.

Following their strong performances, Rauf (up 14 to tie for 29th) and Naseem Shah (up 13 to 68th) had ratings that are new highs for their careers.

Additionally, India’s rising stars Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan have attained new ratings highs for their careers.

“While Babar still holds a significant lead at the top of the ODI batter rankings, both Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan have made inroads on the Pakistan skipper following their impressive starts to the ongoing Asia Cup 2023,” the ICC said in a press release.

“Gill hit an unbeaten 67 during India’s must-win clash against Nepal and moved up to a career-high rating of 750 rating points as a result and third place on the ODI batter rankings less than one month out from the start of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

Advertisement

“Kishan showed his class with a brilliant 82 during India’s match with Pakistan in Pallekele and was also rewarded with a new career-best mark of 624 rating points and a 12-place rise to 24th on the updated list for ODI batters.

“Babar has had just one innings thus far at the Asia Cup and showed just how destructive he can be with a superb 151 against Nepal and the inspirational Pakistan skipper still holds a commanding lead at the top of the ODI batter rankings with a total of 882 rating points.”

With 777 points, South African batter Rassie van der Dussen just barely maintains second place.

Charith Asalanka of Sri Lanka moves up eight spots to rank 29th in the most recent ODI batter rankings.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.



Advertisement

Also Read Stuart Broad all praise for Shaheen Shah Afridi for his outstanding performance Stuart Broad praised Pakistan's outstanding pacer Shaheen Afridi. Broad said that Shaheen...

Advertisement