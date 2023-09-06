Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan makes only one change to their play XI against Bangladesh

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan makes only one chnge to their play XI against Sri Lanka

Pakistan has made one change to their playing XI.

Faheem Ashraf has been called in.

Pakistan convincingly defeated Nepal in their first match.

Pakistan has made one change to their playing XI for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium tomorrow. This will be the final match of the Asia Cup’s Pakistan leg.

In the squad set to face Bangladesh, fast-bowling all-rounder Faheem Ashraf will replace spin-bowling all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz, while the rest of the team remains unchanged.

Our playing XI for the Super 4 match against Bangladesh

It’s worth noting that the spin bowlers in the squad failed to take any wickets in a crucial match against India last Saturday. In contrast, the fast bowlers dismantled the entire opponent’s batting lineup within 48.5 overs of the 50-over game.

Individually, Nawaz conceded 55 runs in eight overs during the match against India.

The match against India was ultimately called off due to persistent rain in Kandy before Pakistan could begin their run-chase. However, Pakistan advanced to the Super 4 stage as the points were shared.

The player taking Nawaz’s place had last played an ODI against Afghanistan earlier last month and took two wickets in eight overs.

In their first match of the continental tournament, Pakistan convincingly defeated Nepal, who were making their Asia Cup debut.

