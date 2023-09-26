ICC World Cup 2023: de Kock hope to win the tournament before retirement

de Kock hopes to win the World Cup before retirement.

He announced his retirement some time ago.

Bavuma said he had no idea about this.

South African batsman-wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock wishes to bring down the curtains on his ODI career with the ICC World Cup 2023 win.

He already announced his retirement from the one-day format after the World Cup.

de Kock had a dream finish to his ODI career on the home ground after the Proteas defeated Australia by 122 runs to win the 5-match series 3-2.

The left-handed batter said, “I’ve played a lot of cricket already. I’ll give the World Cup my best shot. I would like to tick off an ICC event. I don’t see myself being involved in the game in any way when I stop playing. I want a life after cricket.”

South African skipper Temba Bavuma said that he was unaware of de Kock’s retirement plan.

He said, “I wasn’t in the loop, as per his thinking or decision. With Quinny, at times, you can expect anything. It doesn’t change how we see the guy. It’s always been a pleasure playing with Quinton from our Under-15 days at school. He is an incredible player, talented; too much talent.

“He will be a big loss to South Africa, at least in the ODI stuff. He is one of the guys I lean on from a tactical point of view. Not having him within the space is going to be a bit of a challenge, but it’s something we will have to overcome.”

Proteas will begin their World Cup campaign on Oct 7 against Sri Lanka.

