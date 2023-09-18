Misbah-ul-Haq wants fewer changes in Pakistan’s squad for World Cup

Advertisement Misbah-ul-Haq advises minimal squad changes after Asia Cup for 2023 World Cup.

He supports Pakistan’s spin department.

Misbah sees favorable conditions for Pakistani batsmen in India. Former Pakistan captain and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq believes that Pakistan shouldn't be overly concerned about the squad selection for the 2023 World Cup, despite their failure to reach the final of the Asia Cup 2023. Misbah-ul-Haq, speaking to the media at the trophy unveiling event for the Over 40s Cricket Global Cup, emphasized the importance of avoiding major changes.

“The team’s confidence has been damaged, however, the Pakistan team has always bounced back from difficult situations,” the 49-year-old said.

“This is not the right time for changes at any level, the flaws are in front of everyone, don’t press the panic button on a bad performance,” he added.

Advertisement

In the meantime, Misbah emphasized that the defeat cannot be solely attributed to captain Babar Azam and expressed support for the spin department, which has a history of performing well.

“The captain alone wasn’t responsible for playing 228 runs alone. This is a collective team failure. Our spin department couldn’t perform well, but that doesn’t mean players lack something; however, they can improvise. Don’t press the panic button on one bad performance; this was the same Shadab Khan who performed well in the past,” he added.

“Mistakes have been made in the Asia Cup, we have to improve our performance. These players have performed well in the past, and I am hopeful that they will do better in the World Cup,” he added.

He also mentioned that the unique conditions in India vary from those in Sri Lanka and would favor Pakistani batsmen.

“The World Cup is a different event and the conditions will be tough, however, India’s conditions will support Pakistani batters,” he added.

Despite entering the 2023 Asia Cup as the top-ranked ODI team, Pakistan disappointed by finishing fourth in the Super 4s stage, leading to their exit from the tournament. Their World Cup 2023 journey will commence on October 6th, with a match against the Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

In the meantime, Misbah-ul-Haq will take part in the inaugural Over 40s Cricket Global Cup, set to begin tomorrow. He will captain the Pakistan Veterans team, which includes notable players like Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Sami, Abdul Razzaq, and others.

“International cricket is a different experience, people are eager to see their stars again, and it is good for Pakistan that the event is happening here. For us, playing 45 overs will be a test,” he added.

Advertisement

