Rain Delays Asia Cup as Shadab Khan Celebrates 200 Wickets

In anticipation of the pivotal Asia Cup Super 4 match against Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Pakistan’s vice-captain, Shadab Khan, received a special souvenir in recognition of his remarkable achievement. Shadab recently reached the milestone of 200 international wickets, a feat he accomplished during a game against India when he dismissed Indian captain Rohit Sharma. This achievement was celebrated with the special presentation.

Throughout the ongoing Asia Cup, Shadab Khan has continued to shine, showcasing his prowess on the field. He has already secured five wickets, with his standout performance being figures of 4/27 against Nepal. The team’s head coach, Grant Bradburn, had the honor of presenting Shadab with the special souvenir.

Shadab Khan’s journey in international cricket commenced in March 2017, and since then, he has participated in an impressive 161 international matches, consistently demonstrating his skills as a bowler. His ability to take wickets spans various formats, with 14 wickets in Tests, 82 in ODIs, and an impressive tally of 104 wickets in T20Is, bringing his overall wicket count to an impressive 200.

Rehan-ul-Haq, the manager of the Pakistan team, expressed his admiration for Shadab’s dedication and his remarkable evolution as a cricketer. He fondly reminisced about Shadab’s early days and highlighted the remarkable transformation that led him to become the vice-captain of the Pakistan side.

He shared his sentiments, stating, “We lost only one game in the last three months, which doesn’t diminish the team’s overall excellence. You are all outstanding players.” He also took a trip down memory lane, recalling Shadab’s arrival seven years ago and how proud he is of Shadab’s achievement of 200 international wickets and his journey to becoming the vice-captain of the Pakistan cricket team.

It is worth noting that Shadab Khan holds a unique distinction as the sole Pakistani male cricketer to achieve the remarkable milestone of 100 wickets in T20Is, underscoring his exceptional talent and contributions to the game.

Meanwhile, the much-anticipated toss for the critical match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023, taking place in Colombo, faced a delay due to inclement weather. This match represents the final encounter in the Super 4 stage for both teams, with the victor earning the opportunity to compete in the final against India on September 17.

Unfortunately, rain threatens to disrupt not only the Pakistan-Sri Lanka match but also the remaining fixtures of the tournament. India has already secured a place in the Asia Cup final, rendering rain inconsequential to their position. Conversely, Bangladesh has been eliminated from contention for the final.

In this context, both Sri Lanka and Pakistan will receive one point each from the interrupted match. However, Sri Lanka’s superior net run-rate (NRR) will see them securing their ticket to the final. Following Pakistan’s massive 228-run loss to India, their NRR plummeted to -1.892, whereas Sri Lanka maintains an NRR of -0.2.

So, while the rain delay poses challenges for the remaining matches, the outcome of the Pakistan-Sri Lanka encounter is clear: Sri Lanka’s stronger NRR will propel them into the Asia Cup final against India on September 17.

