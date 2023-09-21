Ronaldo vs Cena Rumored for WWE Debut

Ronaldo rumored for WWE debut with Cena at Crown Jewel on Nov 4.

WWE offering substantial appearance fee to secure Ronaldo.

Ronaldo following in footsteps of Rooney in WWE transition.

Advertisement

In a surprising turn of events, Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo is rumored to be on the brink of stepping into the world of professional wrestling, with his WWE debut set to take place alongside iconic wrestling legend John Cena at the forthcoming Crown Jewel show in Saudi Arabia on November 4.

The WWE, renowned for its ability to attract stars from various sporting disciplines, is reportedly eager to have the five-time Ballon d’Or winner grace their ring and is prepared to offer a substantial appearance fee to secure his participation. John Cena, who recently featured in an advertisement promoting the event, is expected to share the stage with Ronaldo in what promises to be an electrifying spectacle.

Ronaldo would not be the first footballer to make the transition to the WWE ring, as he follows in the footsteps of his former Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney, who made a cameo appearance on WWE Raw in 2015. Other footballers like Grant Holt, Adebayo Akinfenwa, and Tim Wiese have also ventured into the world of professional wrestling, marking a unique intersection between the worlds of soccer and sports entertainment.

The WWE has a storied history of welcoming athletes from various disciplines, including boxing. The likes of Tyson Fury, Ricky Hatton, Floyd Mayweather, Muhammad Ali, and Mike Tyson have all made memorable appearances, potentially opening the door for Ronaldo to make his debut in the company.

Despite being 38 years old and recently joining Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr, Ronaldo has garnered support from NXT star Apollo Crews, who believes that Ronaldo’s world-class athlete mentality could serve him well in the world of professional wrestling. Crews stated, “Honestly, with that mentality to be a top athlete in the world on that level, I think just on the mentality alone he would’ve done okay. When you start the physical part, that’s a different story, though, for most people. But again, [he’s] a world-class athlete so I wouldn’t put it past him.”

Notably, former UFC champion Ronda Rousey and YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul both made cameo appearances in WWE that led to long-term commitments, suggesting that the WWE might have similar plans in mind for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Advertisement

The WWE has recently undergone significant changes, including a merger with the UFC in a monumental £17.4 billion deal and the appointment of Ari Emmanuel as the new owner of the wrestling powerhouse. The WWE’s pursuit of Cristiano Ronaldo for a guest appearance underscores its ambitious vision under its new leadership, promising WWE fans an exciting and unpredictable future.

Also Read Southgate defends using Foden in wide position Southgate has defended his decision to use Foden in a wide position....

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world