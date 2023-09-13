Scotland need to wait more to secure Euro 2024 spot

Scotland’s path to qualifying for Euro 2024 is on hold.

Scotland needs to win or draw against Spain.

Scotland have had a strong qualifying campaign so far.

Scotland’s path to securing a place in the Euro 2024 is temporarily on hold as they’ll need to wait until next month to potentially earn the necessary two points. This delay comes after Norway defeated Georgia 2-1 in Oslo.

Initially, Scotland had a strong start in the qualifiers with five consecutive wins. However, both Spain and Norway still have a chance to surpass Scotland’s 15-point tally, as the top two teams qualify.

Scotland’s upcoming match on October 12th against Spain in Seville presents their next opportunity to secure a spot in the 2024 tournament in Germany. They could even qualify with a loss if Norway fails to gather enough points against Cyprus.

In the recent match, Norway didn’t drop points as Erling Haaland scored the opening goal midway through the first half, followed by Martin Odegaard doubling the lead eight minutes later. Although Budu Zivzivadze scored in stoppage time for Georgia, the hosts held on to keep their slim qualification hopes alive.

Spain, on the other hand, dominated Cyprus with a 6-0 victory, bringing them within six points of Scotland and with a game in hand.

Scotland’s campaign in Group A has been impressive, building on six consecutive group victories and closing their unsuccessful World Cup bid with notable results, including a 2-0 win against Spain at Hampden. They’ve defeated Cyprus both home and away, won against Georgia in a rainy Hampden, and stunned Norway 2-1 in Oslo.

Following the match against Spain, Clarke’s team will visit Georgia and host Norway before the finals’ draw in Germany on December 2nd. If they qualify, it will mark their consecutive European Championship appearances after participating in the 2021 finals, their first major men’s tournament in 23 years.

