South Korea thumps Pakistan in Asian Games table tennis

Pakistan had a tough start in the women’s table tennis event at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, suffering a 3-0 defeat against South Korea.

The Pakistani team, also known as the Green Shirts, began their Group D campaign with a clear loss to South Korea. The matches were quite one-sided in favor of the Korean team.

In the first match, Jihee Jeon easily defeated Haiqa Hassan with scores of 11-4, 11-2, and 11-2.

The second encounter saw Yubin Shin securing another comfortable victory for South Korea by defeating Hoor Fawad with scores of 11-2, 11-4, and 11-2.

In the final match, Hyo Won Suh emerged victorious as she defeated Perniya Khan with scores of 11-6, 11-4, and 11-5.

There are 18 teams divided into six groups of three teams each, with the top two teams from each group and the four best third-place teams advancing to the knockout rounds. Pakistan is in Group D along with South Korea and Thailand, whom they will face later today.

