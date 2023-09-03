WATCH: Pakistan fans welcome team to hotel after India clash

Pakistan’s cricket team received a warm welcome.

The much-anticipated Pakistan vs. India match was canceled due to rain.

Both teams may meet again in the Super 4 stage.

The Pakistan cricket team arrived at the hotel with a rousing greeting following their play against India on Saturday in Kandy, Sri Lanka, as part of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023.

The Pakistani supporters for the Babar Azam-led team showed up in huge numbers despite the unfavorable weather.

Overwhelmed by the support of the fans in Kandy as the rain didn’t dampen their spirits 🙌🇵🇰#PAKvIND | #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/8W256aFirL — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 2, 2023

The highly-anticipated Pakistan vs. India match was canceled due to rain, preventing Pakistan from attempting to chase India’s target of 267 runs. Consequently, Pakistan has secured a place in the Super 4 stage of the tournament.

If India wins their final group game against Nepal on September 4, the arch-rivals will face each other once more on September 10 in the Super Four stage.

In the initial innings, India, after winning the toss and choosing to bat, were bowled out for 266 runs. Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya played pivotal roles, rescuing India from a challenging position at 66-4 within the first 15 overs.

Pandya (87 off 90) and Kishan (82 off 81) formed a crucial partnership, contributing 138 runs in 141 balls for the fifth wicket.

Shaheen Afridi stood out as Pakistan’s top bowler, securing figures of 4-35 in 10 overs, with key dismissals including Pandya, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja. Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah also took three wickets each for Pakistan.

The Asia Cup 2023 is scheduled to be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17, with a mix of matches played in both countries.

Pakistan is in Group A with Nepal and India, while Group B includes Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2023.

