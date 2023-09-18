World Cup 2023: Usama Mir and Mohammad Haris Excluded from Squad

Asia Cup 2023 struggles affect World Cup squad.

Key players like Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi expected.

Tough World Cup schedule includes India clash.

Pakistan’s disappointing performance in the Asia Cup 2023 has created a challenging situation for selectors as they struggle to finalize a 15-man squad for the highly anticipated ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq and Captain Babar Azam believe that changes in the squad are necessary following the subpar display by several players. However, Team Director Mickey Arthur is notably absent from the selection process as he remains involved in county cricket in England.

The underwhelming performances of players like Mohammad Haris, Wasim Junior, Usama Mir, and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf have cast doubts on their inclusion in the World Cup squad. On the other hand, discussions within the selection panel revolve around the inclusion of Hasan Ali and the mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed.

Interestingly, despite their prolonged out-of-form periods, vice-captain Shadab Khan and left-handed opener Fakhar Zaman seem to have secured their spots in the World Cup squad, despite concerns about their form.

Pakistan’s early exit from the Asia Cup 2023, following consecutive losses to India and Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage, has added urgency to the squad selection process.

The likely squad for the ICC World Cup 2023 includes:

Babar Azam (c)

Imam-ul-Haq

Fakhar Zaman

Abdullah Shafique

Salman Ali Agha

Iftikhar Ahmed

Saud Shakeel

Muhammad Rizwan (wk)

Abrar Ahmed

Muhammad Nawaz

Shadab Khan

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Haris Rauf

Hasan Ali

Zaman Khan

Pakistan’s World Cup schedule is as follows:

October 6 – vs Netherlands in Hyderabad

October 10 – vs Sri Lanka in Hyderabad

October 14 – vs India in Ahmedabad

October 20 – vs Australia in Bengaluru

October 23 – vs Afghanistan in Chennai

October 27 – vs South Africa in Chennai

October 31 – vs Bangladesh in Kolkata

November 4 – vs New Zealand Bengaluru (Day match)

November 11 – vs England in Kolkata

Day matches will start at 10:00 am Pakistan Standard Time (PST), while all other matches will be day-night fixtures starting at 01:30 pm (PST). If Pakistan qualifies for the semi-finals, they will play in Kolkata. If India reaches the semi-finals, they will play in Mumbai unless facing Pakistan, in which case the match will be held in Kolkata.

