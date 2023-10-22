Afridi on Usama Mir’s catch drop: “It was not a surprise for me”

Usama Mir dropped David Warner’s catch.

Shahid Afridi was not surprised by the drop catch.

Afridi said that international cricket is all about pressure.

Advertisement

The 18th game of the ICC World Cup 2023 in Bengaluru, India, on October 20, saw Usama Mir fumble David Warner’s catch. Former Pakistan captain and cricketer Shahid Afridi gave his opening remarks.

The Australians’ opening duo of Mitchell Marsh and David Warner destroyed the Pakistani bowlers all over the field on October 20, setting a record partnership of 259 runs.

Usama Mir, who replaced the struggling Shadab Khan in the squad, dropped Warner, who scored 163, after just 10 runs in the opening overs.

Speaking on a local TV station, Afridi stated that he was not surprised by the catch-drop because he has always been concerned about Usama’s fielding.

“If you ask me, I have only found one fault in Usama from the time I was the chief selector, that was his fielding. When I selected him, I told him I am not satisfied with your fielding, yes we are selecting you as a genuine bowler, but you have to improve your fielding,” Afridi said.

“This is what I had in mind, and that [dropping Warner’s catch] was not a surprise for me. I mean the positioning of his hands, the ball hit his chest, it was not even that the ball slipped after touching the hands.”

Advertisement

Then, Afridi refuted the allegations of “extra pressure” on the recently added players, stating that pressure is a fundamental aspect of international cricket.

“International cricket is all about pressure and how you are going to handle it. Usama Mir did not go directly to the national team from U19, he has played matches. Performing under pressure is everything. If you have been given an opportunity, then it is your job to avail it,” Afridi added.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read ICC World Cup 2023: Australia Cruises to Convincing Victory over Pakistan Australia beat Pakistan by 62 runs in ICC World Cup. Warner and...