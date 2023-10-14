Arthur Melo eyes Brazil return after Fiorentina revival

Arthur Melo in best form of his life.

Aims to return to Brazil national team.

Determined to prove himself at Fiorentina.

Advertisement

Fiorentina’s Brazilian midfielder, Arthur Melo, has declared that he is currently experiencing the peak of his career form and is eager to make a return to Brazil’s national team. Arthur’s journey has seen its share of ups and downs, but his recent resurgence in Serie A has reignited his hopes of representing his country.

Arthur’s international hiatus began in March 2022, primarily due to a string of injuries and inconsistent performances. However, his fortunes have taken a turn for the better since joining Fiorentina on loan from Juventus in July. The 27-year-old has made a significant impact, featuring in 12 appearances across all competitions for the Viola and solidifying his position as an undisputed starter in Vincenzo Italiano’s preferred starting lineup.

In an interview with the Gringolandia podcast, Arthur expressed, “I’m in the best form of my life. Both physically and mentally, I’ve never felt this way.” This declaration comes as a testament to his resurgence, given his challenges in recent years.

Arthur initially gained recognition as one of the brightest young midfield talents when he transferred from Gremio to Barcelona in 2018 for an initial fee of 31 million euros. His career took an uncertain turn after a promising start with the Catalan club, which led to his move to Juventus in 2020. Unfortunately, his struggles continued in Serie A.

A turning point in Arthur’s career came during an injury-ravaged loan spell at Liverpool last season. It was during this challenging period that he resolved to return to the sport more motivated and physically stronger than ever. Reflecting on his journey, he shared, “Since leaving Barcelona, I’ve played in the (Italian) Serie A and the Premier League, and I have learned a lot. I feel more mature and at a better level in a physical sense. I’ve worked hard to achieve it.”

Now, Arthur aspires to add to his 22 Brazil national team caps, with his last appearance dating back to March 2022. His absence from the Selecao squad during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year was a bitter disappointment, but he is determined to earn his place back. He commented, “To return to the national team, I have to do my part. I have to be focused on Fiorentina and perform at a consistent level like I am now. Then I just have to hope that the manager, Fernando Diniz, considers me.”

Advertisement

As Arthur Melo continues to shine for Fiorentina, he remains hopeful that his remarkable resurgence will catch the eye of the national team selectors, allowing him to represent Brazil once again on the international stage.

Also Read Southgate defends using Foden in wide position Southgate has defended his decision to use Foden in a wide position....

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world