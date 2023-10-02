Babar Azam’s unbelievable stats earn rave reviews from Aussies

Australian cricketers unanimously praise Babar Azam’s ODI stats.

Hazlewood says Azam is following in Kohli’s footsteps.

Labuschagne says Azam’s ability to strike the ball on top of the bounce.

Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood says that Babar Azam is the best player and his statistics are unbelievable.

According to the details, the Australian cricketers while discussing on Cricket Channel unanimously included the Pakistan captain in their One Day International World XI and said that his statistics are unbelievable.

“He’s [Babar] probably a little younger than other guys, he’s sort of following the footsteps pretty quickly behind Virat. He’s a few runs behind but again his numbers are unbelievable,” Hazlewood said.

On the other hand, top-order batsman Usman Khawaja said that Babar’s quick hands allowed him to punch the ball between point and the extra-cover region, and that ability is not possessed by anyone else.

“He’s got the innate ability. I’ve seen it where people bowling nice channel and he sort of gets on top of it and smacks you through anywhere from mid-off through cover, through point,” said Khawaja.

“A lot of people trying to get ones off that ball but he just got these fast hands and smacks it and he finds gaps between the points and extra cover for four.

“Beautiful player of the ball, excellent player of spin. He’s got all the attributes too. I couldn’t put him on three because of Kohli so he slips down to four.”

In comparison to Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne claimed that Babar has a wonderful ability to strike the ball on top of the bounce and play a little straighter.

“He’s [Babar] got a bit of a lower bat. He sort of stands up on top of the ball, a little bit more and he hits quite straight and where you know Kohli and Steve can tend to hit a bit of square up. I think he forces the ball down the ground really well,” Marnus said.

“He’s so versatile. He plays a high tempo game naturally and having played against Babar, on wickets that don’t bounce, you know when you are going to India for World Cup, there may not be too much bounce towards the back end, you almost feel like you don’t hang him and get him out,” he further added.

