Cricket to Make Olympic Comeback After 128 Years

Cricket is poised to make a comeback to the Olympics after 128 years.

The LA28 committee has recommended cricket for “potential inclusion” as a new sport for the 2028 Olympics.

The ICC has proposed a six-team T20 event for both men and women.

Cricket is poised to make a comeback to the Olympics after 128 years, following a recommendation by the Los Angeles 2028 organizing committee.

The LA28 committee on Monday recommended cricket, along with baseball/softball, flag football, lacrosse, and squash, for “potential inclusion” as new sports for the LA Olympics.

The recommendation will be reviewed and ratified by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) at its executive board meeting in Mumbai on October 14 and 15.

If approved, cricket would return to the Olympics for the first time since 1900, when Great Britain defeated France to win the gold medal in a single match.

The ICC has proposed a six-team T20 event for both men and women, with the participating teams consisting of the top-six ranked sides in the ICC’s men’s and women’s T20 rankings as of a specific cut-off date.

The ICC advocated for the T20 format, as both LA28 and the IOC emphasised the need for a format with a world championship, a compact duration, and significant spectator interest.

The return of cricket to the Olympics would be a major boost for the sport, which is played by nearly half of the world’s population. It would also help to raise the profile of cricket in the United States, where it is still a relatively minor sport.

The IOC is expected to make a final decision on the inclusion of new sports for the 2028 Olympics in December.

