Eden Hazard retires from football at 32.

He won trophies at Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Belgium.

Hazard leaves behind a legacy as one of the best players of his generation.

Former Chelsea and Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard has officially announced his retirement from professional football. The Belgian star, who had been without a club since leaving Real Madrid in June, shared the news on his Instagram account.

In his heartfelt message, Hazard reflected on his remarkable 16-year career, which saw him play over 700 matches and fulfill his childhood dream. He expressed gratitude to the many managers, coaches, and teammates he encountered throughout his journey. Hazard also thanked the clubs he represented – LOSC, Chelsea, and Real Madrid – as well as the Belgian national team.

The winger extended his appreciation to his family, friends, advisors, and loyal fans who supported him through the highs and lows of his career. He acknowledged that it was time to savor moments with loved ones and explore new experiences.

Hazard’s retirement comes after a mixed four-year stint at Real Madrid, where he won several trophies but struggled with injuries. Despite the challenges, he leaves a lasting legacy in the world of football, having achieved remarkable success in both the Premier League and La Liga.

His international career with Belgium was equally impressive, with 33 goals in 126 caps and appearances in multiple World Cups and European Championships. Hazard also served as the team’s captain on 56 occasions.

As Eden Hazard bids farewell to the pitch, fans around the world will remember his dazzling skills and contributions to the beautiful game.

