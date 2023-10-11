Gill set to rejoin team India in Ahmedabad, but playing against Pakistan still doubtful

Shubman Gill is recovering from dengue.

He is set to join the Indian squad in Ahmedabad.

He still may not be able to play against Pakistan.

As he recovers from dengue, Shubman Gill will rejoin the Indian squad in Ahmedabad, but he is still questionable for their ICC World Cup 2023 match against Pakistan on October 14.

Gill missed India’s initial World Cup match against Australia on October 8, thus he did not travel to Delhi with the team for their second match against Afghanistan on Wednesday. After receiving treatment at a hospital in Chennai, he was eventually released from the facility when his condition improved.

“Gill is doing absolutely fine and is set to leave Chennai for Ahmedabad today,” a BCCI official told the local Indian news agency. “It is still not clear whether Gill will have a light training session at Motera on Thursday. His recovery has been fine but can’t really be sure if he can play against Pakistan.”

Ishan Kishan and Rohit opened the innings against Australia in Gill’s absence. Despite being reduced to 2 for 3 in their 200-run chase when Kishan, Rohit, and Shreyas Iyer were out for ducks, India rallied to take six wickets and 52 balls remaining.

Gill has amassed 1230 runs at an average of 72.35 and a strike rate of 105.03, making him the top run scorer in the ODIs this season. He has scored two hundred and a half-centurys in his last four ODIs.

