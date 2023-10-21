ICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka require 263 runs to win against Netherlands

The Netherlands scored 262 runs in 49.4 overs.

Sybrand Engelbrecht amasses 70 runs from 82 balls.

Sri Lanka requires 262 runs at 5.26 rpo.

In the 19th match of the ICC World Cup 2023, the Netherlands won the toss and decided to bat first against Sri Lanka at the Ekana Sports City Stadium, Lucknow.

The Dutch team failed to make a good start as they lost their opening batter, Vikramjit Singh, in the fourth over. he only managed to score 4 runs from 13 balls which included a lone four.

The other two top-order batsmen, Max O’Dowd and Colin Ackermann, also could not perform well as they were dismissed by the same bowler, Kusan Rajitha. They managed to score only 13 off 27 and 29 off 31 balls respectively.

Middle-order batter Sybrand Engelbrecht shone as he played a 70-run knock from 82 balls. His inning included 4 fours and the only six.

Logan van Beek also played a splendid inning of 59 runs from 75 balls, including a four and a six.

Dhananjaya de Silva was the most economical bowler for Sri Lanka as he gave away only 13 runs in 4 overs. Maheesh Theekshana also bowled exceptionally well as he gave away only 44 runs in 10 overs and took one wicket.

Dilshan Madeshanka and Kasun Rajitha were the star bowlers of the inning as they took 4 wickets each.

The Island nation now requires 263 runs at 5.26 runs per over.

