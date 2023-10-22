Imam-ul-Haq to tie knots after ICC World Cup 2023

Iamam-ul-Haq is getting married to a Norwegian girl.

The wedding celebrations will be held in Lahore.

Haq is currently a part of the Pakistani squad for the ICC World Cup 2023.

Advertisement

Imam-ul-Haq, the opening player for Pakistan’s cricket team, is scheduled to wed a Norwegian woman on November 25, following the 2023 ICC World Cup.

According to sources cited on Sunday, the wedding celebrations in Lahore will begin on November 23.

November 23 will also see the Qawwali night; however, the performing group’s identity is still a mystery.

The 27-year-old is slated to have his Nikkah ceremony on November 25 and his Valima celebration on November 26.

The sources went on to say that Imam will attend his wedding wearing a Prince coat.

It was planned to host the wedding festivities after the major occasion since Pakistan would have to play in the World Cup final on November 19 in Ahmedabad.

Advertisement

Along with certain former players and management staff, national team members Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, and others will be invited to the wedding.

Imam is presently playing for Pakistan in India during the 2023 World Cup.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read ICC World Cup 2023 Full Highlights: Pakistan vs Australia Highlights | Match 17 Australia posted a colossal 368-run target courtesy of a 259-run stand from...