What Imad Wasim said about Babar Azam after Australia defeat?

Imad Wasim asked Babar Azam to step up.

Australia defeated Pakistan by 62 runs.

Azam has been under pressure to perform in big matches.

All-rounder Imad Wasim, following Pakistan’s loss to Australia in the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023, made a startling statement regarding his skipper, Babar Azam.

It should be mentioned that in the major event’s eighteenth match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Australia defeated Pakistan by a score of 62 runs.

Azam didn’t do well in the game; he got out after making 18 runs off of 14 balls.

Wasim claimed on a local TV show that Azam hasn’t triumphed for Pakistan in a game against a big team since 2019.

“At the world stage, there is pressure but it is also the place where you prove your worth. I think the last time Babar performed in a big match was against New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup when he scored a century. But after that, he is yet to win a big match for Pakistan. This is not a criticism but a fact,” said Wasim.

“Being the number one batter in ODIs, it is Babar’s responsibility to win matches but questions will be raised if he doesn’t do that. He needs to bat in accordance with the team’s requirements. He has the ability to dominate bowlers and this World Cup is the place to do that,” he added.

