Pakistan’s batting collapses in World Cup match against India, Sehwag takes a jibe

In their World Cup 2023 match against India on Saturday, Pakistan’s batting collapsed, and former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag poked fun at it.

The Men in Green were bowled out in the 43rd over of the match at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi stadium after losing their last eight wickets for a pitiful 36 runs. This left India with a goal of 192 runs, which was below par.

“Our hospitality is unparallel […] all Pakistani batters got a chance to bat,” Sehwag said on X while taking a jibe at Green Shirts being bowled out on a seemingly batting-friendly surface.

“They [the Pakistan team] remembered that it was time for evening snacks,” he added.

Hamaari Mehmaanawazi ki baat hi alag hai.

— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 14, 2023

Pakistan after being 155/2 , unko yaad aaya unke Shaam ke naashte ka time ho gaya. Fafda Jalebi dikha Isliye Jaldi se 191 all out.

And we are the biggest democracy so sabne 2-2-2-2-2 wicket liye. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 14, 2023

Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique, Pakistan’s openers, were lost earlier in the day while they were batting first. However, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan put up 82 runs for the third wicket to salvage the innings.

To rebuild the innings, Babar and Rizwan put up 82 runs for the third wicket. But Babar lost the high-voltage fight shortly after turning 50.

Following problems in obtaining visas for Pakistani supporters, Pakistan achieved a score of 157-3 in 31 overs in front of a predominantly Indian audience.

After that, Rizwan was also dismissed, and things became worse because no player, save Hasan Ali, scored more than ten points.

The Men in Blue are predicted to easily pursue the goal of 192, which the Green Shirts were only able to set against India.

