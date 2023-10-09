PCB hopeful Ihsanullah, Hasnain will return to action soon

Ihsanullah and Hasnain undergoing rehabilitation for elbow and ankle injuries, respectively.

Two promising Pakistani pacers, Ihsanullah and Mohammad Hasnain, are currently on the road to recovery as they undergo rehabilitation programs following their respective injuries, as announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Ihsanullah, a talented 20-year-old cricketer, has been sidelined from international cricket since April when he last represented Pakistan in the ODI series against New Zealand. He suffered an elbow injury that necessitated surgery, which was performed by a specialist flown in from England during the first week of September. Following the successful operation, Ihsanullah was placed in an elbow brace for a four-week period, during which a medical team including a doctor and physio closely monitored his progress. PCB reports that his condition is currently satisfactory, and the brace is set to be removed at the end of the fifth week. Subsequently, he will commence rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore.

On the other hand, Mohammad Hasnain sustained an ankle injury while participating in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) in August. After traveling from Sri Lanka to England, he underwent an MRI, which revealed the need for rehabilitation for his ankle. Hasnain’s rehabilitation process began on September 13 in England, indicating the seriousness with which PCB is addressing his injury. It’s noteworthy that Hasnain was initially part of the Pakistan Shaheens squad for the 19th Asian Games; however, he was replaced by Mubassir Khan due to his injury.

Both Ihsanullah and Mohammad Hasnain are considered exciting prospects for Pakistan’s fast-bowling arsenal, and their rehabilitation progress will be closely monitored by fans and cricket enthusiasts alike. Their eventual return to international cricket is eagerly anticipated, and their recoveries are a testament to the PCB’s commitment to the well-being of its players. Pakistani cricket enthusiasts hope to see these young talents back on the field, contributing to the national team’s success in the near future.

