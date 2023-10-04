Rashid Latif Raises Concerns Over Unequal Treatment of Naseem and Ihsanullah

Naseem Shah Shoulder surgery in London 4-6 weeks recovery.

Ihsanullah: Elbow surgery in Lahore, 4-5 months downtime.

Rashid Latif questions unequal treatment of bowlers.

Former Pakistan cricket captain Rashid Latif has raised concerns about the disparate treatment of injured pace bowlers, Naseem Shah and Ihsanullah.

Naseem Shah, the 20-year-old rising star, recently underwent a successful shoulder surgery in London, which unfortunately ruled him out of the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 in India. He is expected to rest for four to six weeks and will then commence his rehabilitation program before returning to bowling.

In contrast, pacer Ihsanullah underwent surgery on his right elbow last month in Lahore, and his recovery timeline is significantly longer, estimated at four to five months. Rashid Latif, the former Pakistan wicketkeeper, highlighted this discrepancy by sharing a photo of both players and questioning the different approaches to their treatment.

“Treatment: One home, one away…?” Rashid posted on social media, drawing attention to the contrasting locations of Naseem and Ihsanullah’s surgeries.

Ihsanullah’s case is further complicated by the fact that he continued with weight training despite his injury, ultimately resulting in a fracture. Although doctors in England recommended surgery after reviewing his reports, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chose to proceed with the surgery in Lahore. Ihsanullah has now embarked on his rehabilitation program but is unlikely to participate in the Test series against Australia later in 2023 and the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the following year.

Despite his limited international experience, with just one ODI and four T20Is to his name, Ihsanullah’s journey has been marked by his debut earlier this year in the limited-overs format, making him a promising talent for Pakistan cricket. The discussion surrounding the contrasting treatment of these two young pacers highlights the importance of consistent and equitable medical care for all players within the cricketing fraternity.

