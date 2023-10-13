Rooney rejects Saudi job to manage Birmingham

Rooney rejects Saudi offer to manage Birmingham.

In a surprising turn of events, former England and Manchester United star Wayne Rooney has revealed that he rejected an offer to manage in the Saudi Pro League before choosing to take the helm at Birmingham City.

The decision marks a significant chapter in Rooney’s managerial career, as he embarks on a new journey in the English second-tier Championship.

Birmingham City, currently sitting sixth in the Championship, appointed Rooney as their manager on Wednesday, making it his latest stop in a coaching career that has previously seen him lead DC United and Derby County.

Rooney’s decision to turn down an opportunity in Saudi Arabia was unveiled during a joint press conference with Birmingham City’s chief executive, Garry Cook. Cook disclosed that he had attempted to lure Rooney to the Saudi Pro League during his tenure as CEO of the league, but the move failed to materialize.

“We discussed Saudi Arabia. It wasn’t going to happen,” stated Cook, highlighting Rooney’s choice to stay in England.

Rooney’s decision to manage Birmingham City means he will follow a different path than his former England teammate Steven Gerrard, who accepted the role of manager at Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia in July.

Speaking about his choice, Rooney made it clear that his decision to stay in England was not a slight against managers who had opted for the Saudi Pro League. He stated, “For me, I felt my development, my pathway, was a different way. I think for myself, firstly to get back into English football is great. It’s what I’ve wanted to do. I’ve had opportunities over the last four to six weeks at other clubs as well, but since speaking to Birmingham, it was a really easy decision.”

With a shared vision for success, both Rooney and Birmingham City expressed their determination to achieve great results in the future. The club’s next match is scheduled for October 21 against Middlesbrough, marking the beginning of a new era under Rooney’s management.

