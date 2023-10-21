Sri Lanka defeat Netherlands by 5 wickets to register first win

Sri Lanka beats Netherlands by 5 wickets in ICC World Cup 2023.

Samarawickrama’s 91 runs lead Sri Lanka to victory.

Netherlands recover but score 262, thanks to Sri Lankan bowlers.

In an exciting turn of events during the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023, Sri Lanka triumphed over the Netherlands, winning by five wickets.

This crucial victory marked Sri Lanka’s first win in the 10-nation tournament, breaking their streak of three successive defeats.

Sri Lanka’s successful chase of the target of 263 runs unfolded as a riveting cricketing spectacle. They achieved the goal in 48.2 overs, losing only five wickets in the process. Sadeera Samarawickrama played a pivotal role in this win by top-scoring with an impressive 91 runs in 107 balls, featuring seven fours. Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka contributed significantly with 54 and 44 runs, respectively.

The chase wasn’t without its challenges, as Sri Lanka faced the loss of two wickets with just 52 runs on the board. However, Nissanka and Samarawickrama’s partnership of 52 runs in 40 balls for the third wicket helped stabilize their innings. After Nissanka’s departure, Samarawickrama continued to lead the charge, accumulating 77 runs in 99 balls alongside Asalanka, ensuring Sri Lanka’s victory.

On the other side of the match, the Netherlands showcased resilience and determination. Sybrand Engelbrecht and Logan van Beek’s remarkable performances played a crucial role in the Dutch recovery. Engelbrecht reached his maiden one-day international fifty off 65 balls, amassing 70 runs with three fours and one six. Van Beek achieved his half-century from 68 balls with a single boundary.

This partnership of 130 runs between South African-born Engelbrecht and New Zealand native Van Beek was instrumental in the Netherlands’ resurgence, especially considering they were in dire straits at 91-6. Their remarkable partnership came to an end when Dilshan Madushanka clean-bowled Engelbrecht, who scored 70 with the total at 221. Van Beek, who made 59, was later dismissed by Kasun Rajitha, who finished the match with four wickets for 50 runs, while Madushanka claimed four wickets for 49 runs.

However, Sri Lanka’s performance was not without flaws, as they conceded 33 extras, with 26 wides raising concerns among their supporters. Despite these extras, the Sri Lankan team managed to secure their first victory in the ICC World Cup 2023, offering a ray of hope in the competition.

The match began with the Netherlands winning the toss and choosing to bat, but their early efforts were thwarted by Sri Lankan bowlers. Rajitha made key breakthroughs, sending back Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, and Colin Ackermann, leaving the Netherlands struggling at 54-3. Madushanka and spinner Maheesh Theekshana also made valuable contributions, eventually restricting the Netherlands to a total of 262 runs.

