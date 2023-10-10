When is PSL 9 draft taking place? Know here

PSL 9 will be held between Feb 8 to Mar 24 next year.

The draft will be held in December.

The tournament will not be shifted to Dubai for any reason.

The most liked and anticipated tournament in Pakistan, the Pakistan Super League (PSL), is likely to be at the beginning of the next year.

The draft ceremony for the PSL 9 will be from December 12 to 14, as per sources, which is right after the National T20 Cup scheduled to take place from December 1-9.

The categories of the players will be renewed by the selection committee after the registration process, which will take place in the next two weeks.

The PCB confirmed the February 8 to March 24, 2024 window for the ninth edition of PSL.

No additional teams will be added to the upcoming PSL. Only six teams will compete for the glory.

The PCB will work with the franchises to decide on alternate venues as a backup plan.

The sources claimed that the matches will not be shifted to Dubia as a result of elections taking place during the same time.

However, if the elections are to interfere with the tournament, then the schedule will be revised.

