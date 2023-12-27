Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the highest goal-scorer in 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 53rd goal of the year.

He rebounded from a poor 2022 performance with a dominant 2023 performance.

Ronaldo scored twice in a 5-2 win.

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 53rd goal of the year during Tuesday’s Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad to take the lead as 2023’s top scorer.

Ronaldo, who turns 39 in a month, has demonstrated once more that age is nothing more than a number, having scored more goals this year than players like Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, and Erling Haaland combined.

The Record’s GOAT 🐐

He’s done it ✅ AlNassr Captain, Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the world’s top scorer in 2023 after reaching his 53rd goal against Ittihad today 🔥👑 Advertisement He surpassed Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane, who scored 52 goals each 👏 pic.twitter.com/AbpoQHo5IA — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) December 26, 2023

Ronaldo had a terrible 2022 season, scoring just 16 goals due to his struggles to get regular playing time with Manchester United due to Erik Ten Hag’s lack of faith in him. However, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, known for his remarkable comebacks, turned things around and finished first in 2023.

In 2023, Ronaldo have scored 53 goals in 58 matches with 15 assists.

With braces from Ronaldo and Sadio Mane, along with a goal from Talisca, Al-Nassr defeated Al-Ittihad 5-2, allowing Luis Castro’s team to maintain pressure on top-ranked Al-Hilal.

Advertisement

After their final games of 2023, Mbappe and Kane are no longer able to surpass Ronaldo. On December 30, Ronaldo will play his final game of the year against Al-Taawoun.

Erling Haaland, on the other hand, is probably going to play two games this year because Manchester City is playing Sheffield United on December 30 and Everton on Wednesday.

Top scorers for club and country in 2023:

Cristiano Ronaldo – 53 goals

Harry Kane – 52 goals

Kylian Mbappe – 52 goals

Advertisement

Erling Haaland – 50 goals

It is important to remember that Ronaldo has played for some of the top teams in the world, including Juventus, Real Madrid, and Manchester United, where he quickly made history and rose to fame.

Ronaldo amassed 450 goals—a record that is probably going to stand—and 131 assists in 438 games while playing for Real Madrid.

During his two stints at Man United, the forward amassed 145 goals and 64 assists.

Ronaldo’s 21-year career included numerous UEFA Champions League victories as well as five Ballon d’Or victories, the greatest individual honor in sports.

Also Read WATCH: Awkward interation between Ronaldo and McGregor Ronaldo initially ignored McGregor on fight night in Saudi Arabia. Awkwardness ensued...