David Warner praises Pakistani bowlers after day one of Boxing Day Test

The rain-affected Test sees Australia reach 187-3.

David Warner lauded Pakistani bowlers.

Hasan Ali was satisfied with Pakistan’s bowling.

Following the conclusion of Tuesday’s first day of play in Melbourne, Australia’s opener, David Warner, praised Pakistan’s bowlers.

In the Boxing Day Test, Pakistan kept Australia to 187-3 after a rain-affected day saw only 66 overs bowled.

Warner stated that if you are bowling at a decent line and length, pace is irrelevant.

“I don’t think it really matters about your pace if you’re putting the ball in the right areas. Pakistan bowled extremely well today. I was taken aback by how many overs Shaheen has bowled already. It was a long day for him. If you’re not bowling quick in Australia, you have to hit the right line and length to create something. These guys [Pakistan’s pacers] have been outstanding. Shaheen bowled well today with not a lot of luck,” Warner said after the first day’s play.

It should be mentioned that prior to the current second Test, Australia’s Mitchell Starc and the famous spinner Waqar Younis have questioned Pakistan’s lack of pace.

Hasan Ali, the Pakistani bowler who took one wicket on the opening day, expressed satisfaction with his team’s performance as well.

“As a unit, we bowled well today. We have the upper hand as we didn’t leak runs. But we’re not complacent that the job is done – a long way to go. If we get them out for under 250, we’ll have a great chance to win,” Hasan said.

