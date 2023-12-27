Hojlund’s debut delight: Danish striker’s goal seals Manchester United’s comeback

Manchester United staged a stunning comeback from 2-down against Aston Villa.

Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund scores his long-awaited first Premier League goal.

Alejandro Garnacho nets two braces in a breathtaking attacking display.

On Boxing Day at Old Trafford, Manchester United defeated Aston Villa with a goal from left-footed striker Rasmus Hojlund.

After joining the team in the summer, the Danish striker scored his first Premier League goal, and he and his teammates were ecstatic when it went in.

Tuesday’s intense match saw United come back from a two-goal deficit thanks to two braces from Alejandro Garnacho.

“It’s been a while, I am happy,” said Hojlund while speaking to Amazon Prime after the match.

“Like the manager said, I’ve scored a couple in the Champions League, of course, but it’s been a while in the Premier League now. I’m happy to get the first one and can hopefully just build on that and keep going.

“I’m happy for the attackers as well today – we showed a lot of character and we showed a lot of confidence as well. I am the happiest man alive. You can see with the celebrations.

“Like Garna [Garnacho] says, we believe until the end, and we showed a lot of character again today.”

At halfway, United, who had not played since British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe acquired a minority investment in the team, appeared to be down and out, but they rallied spectacularly in the second half.

